When Fukrey, With No Big Bollywood Name, Did Wonders At The Box Office

Get ready for laughs, antics, and a dose of ‘jugaad’ as Bollywood’s much-awaited comedy franchise, Fukrey is set to make its return with Fukrey 3. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainments banner, the film is all set to hit theatres worldwide on September 28.

The Fukrey journey began back in 2013 when the first instalment of the series pleasantly surprised everyone. This sleeper hit took some time to gain traction but eventually won over audiences, both for its humour and relatable storyline. The film was made on a modest budget of Rs 19 crore but managed to collect a substantial Rs 50 crore globally.

Over the years, Fukrey has also made its presence felt on mainstream OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hotstar, allowing fans to revisit the hilarity of the gang’s adventures.

Five years after the original, the makers released Fukrey Returns and it was nothing short of a blockbuster. Made with a budget of Rs 29 crore, the film raked in a whopping Rs 112 crore worldwide. The movie’s light-hearted comedy and positive audience response further solidified its position in Bollywood.

Interestingly, even Shah Rukh Khan himself praised the 2013 Fukrey, saying it reminded him of his youthful days.

Originally scheduled for a September 7 release, Fukrey 3 saw its release date postponed due to the arrival of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The film’s absence will be felt without actor Ali Faal, who was part of the previous two instalments. Audiences can still look forward to the familiar faces of Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadda, who will continue to play the lead roles and bring their unique charm to the movie.

Farhan Akhtar has unveiled character posters of the lead cast, igniting excitement among fans. He encourages fans to “Get ready for the ultimate dose of jugaad with the Fukrey gang!"

What sets the Fukrey franchise apart is its absence of superstar actors. Instead, it relies on a talented ensemble of emerging young actors who have made the series a hit. Actors like Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma, who were relatively unknown before the first film, became overnight stars. Varun Sharma, in particular, went on to feature in popular movies like Chhichhore and Dilwale.