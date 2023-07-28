When Govinda Left Amitabh Bachchan And Rajinikanth Waiting For 5 Days On Hum Sets

Veteran action director Ravi Dewan has left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry with his work on some of the biggest and most iconic films. From Gadar and Parinda to Ram Lakhan and Jodha Akbar, his skills have been celebrated by audiences over the years. One of his most popular films is Mukul S Anand’s Hum. In a recent interview, the action director reminisced about his experience of collaborating with three superstars— Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda. While he praised the punctuality of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, he candidly revealed Govinda’s habit of always arriving late on set.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ravi Dewan was asked if the team faced any timing issues while working with them. Ravi clarified, “Woh timing issues hamara nahi hota tha, woh toh jab available hote the hum kar lete the. Ek hi issue hota tha jab combined shoot karna tha Ooty mein, jab Amit ji aur Rajinikanth ji, agar aap unko bolo subah 7 baje ajao toh woh 6:30 baje aajate the aur Govinda 2 baje tak. Usko problem hota tha timing ka, thik hai manage karna padta hai kabhi Kabhi. (Timing issues were not in our control, we would work whenever they were available. The only issue arose during the combined shoot in Ooty, where if you told Amit ji and Rajinikanth ji to come at 7 in the morning, they would be there by 6:30. However, Govinda would often arrive around 2 in the afternoon. So, timing was sometimes an issue for him, but we managed it somehow)."

Ravi Dewan further mentioned that there was a particular early morning shot where all three of them were supposed to be present during sunrise. While Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth would come early and be ready, but they had to wait for Govinda to join. This went on for 4-5 days before the particular scene was eventually dropped and the shoot never happened.

The reason remained unknown but Ravi Dewan revealed that Govinda would always be late.

Appreciating the work ethics of Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, Ravi Dewan said that both of them are equally dedicated, which is why they are considered superstars today. They never questioned why they had to do something or why it was necessary, they simply focused on their work.