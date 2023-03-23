Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta had essayed key roles in many short films, but he attained the desired fame after his role as Anand Mishra in the series Gullak. The series was appreciated for showing the problems of a middle-class family with some good elements of humour. The success of this series has opened many opportunities for Vaibhav, but there was a time when there was absolutely no work for him. He gradually got acting opportunities and tackled his financial problem as well. Vaibhav talked about it in an interview with News 18.

Vaibhav said in the interview that he always had a carefree approach towards his career. His grandfather was one of the most renowned painters in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh. Vaibhav said that he decided to make a career in modelling rather than painting. He decided this after witnessing the Mr Sitapur competition in 2007. His father didn’t support his ambition and wanted Vaibhav to complete his studies in the field of Chartered Accountancy. Vaibhav was unrelenting and couldn’t agree with his father’s opinion.

He was determined to work for his dreams. Vaibhav started searching for a suitable course related to his ambition and thought mass communication would be the aptest for it. Once decided, he left his hometown and came to Mumbai. When Vaibhav finally arrived in Mumbai, he was advised by one of his friends to start pursuing theatre. Following this advice, he decided to join a theatre group. As stated by him, the first play he performed was Agni Aur Barkha by Girish Karnad. Vaibhav told News 18 that he was appreciated for his acting in the play.

These accolades were not enough for Vaibhav to sustain the high living costs of Mumbai. Vaibhav added that he had thought of working in a call centre, but failed to qualify for the interview. At that point, he was in dire need of money. He further recalled that he came across some children, who were working for an NGO, and performed the work of distributing flyers. Vaibhav saw the much-needed opportunity in this work and joined the NGO. As told by him, he worked for 6 months in that NGO and earned Rs 8,000.

