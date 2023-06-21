When Gulshan Grover Had To Take Up Odd Jobs To Pay For His School Fee

There have been many iconic actors who have played villains in Hindi cinema but when it comes to diversity in villainous roles, perhaps very few would come close to Bollywood’s ‘Bad Man’ Gulshan Grover. The actor was known to don different over-the-top attire and have certain signature dialogues in each film he appeared as a villain. He also played the occasional good guy with a touch of humour.

Gulshan Grover was also one of India’s first commercial actors to have worked on Hollywood projects. But the journey of Gulshan Grover from being a nobody to appearing in international projects like The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo was not a bed of roses. Gulshan Grover grew up in near poverty and he opened up about it in a 2019 interview during the launch of his biography termed ‘Badman’.

He said that his parents were not able to afford his school fees and hence he started working from a very young age. His school used to start in the afternoon, so he used to carry the school uniform in his bag from morning and start selling detergent powders, travelling from home to home. Sometimes he used to sell phenyl as well and whatever he would earn, we would use it to pay his school fees.

This continued till college till he reached Mumbai to try his luck in films. This was a period of yet another struggle as he was rejected by many studio executives and there were days he had to go without food as well. After blink-and-miss roles in movies like Hum Paanch and Bulundi, he got his big break with Sanjay Dutt’s debut film Rocky and he has not had to look back ever since. He was most recently seen in Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi as former President APJ Abdul Kalam. He will soon be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan.