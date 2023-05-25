When Harman Baweja 'BLAMED' Himself for Priyanka Chopra Breakup: 'I Crossed All Boundaries…’  

Back in 2008, rumours were rife that Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja fell in love while filming for Love Story 2050. While the film bombed at the box office, their alleged relationship also fell apart. Back in 2009, Harman had opened up about his break-up with Priyanka and also confessed how he was responsible for their break-up.

Reportedly, Priyanka and Harman dated each other for less than 2 years. When asked about what went wrong in their relationship, Harman shared that he wasn’t able to give Priyanka time and that’s what led to their break up.

Harman told a leading daily, “I blame myself. She kept asking me to give her time but I didn’t. I couldn’t. After two flops, I felt a lot of pressure to do well in my third film. I got too engrossed in it. I got too close to the project. Too involved.”

He added, “In fact, Ashu Sir (Ashutosh Gowariker) used to tell me, ‘we are not used to people getting into our space. We don’t let any actor do that.’ But I crossed all boundaries. I was involved at every stage, every level. What’s Your Raashee was very important to me.”

In the past, several reports claimed that Priyanka ended her relationship with Harman as he failed to establish himself as a successful actor. However, Harman, dismissed these rumours, stating, “I have never believed that. And only two people know what went wrong between them. And I don’t think the success of failure changes anything friendship of relationship.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently married to Nick Jonas. The duo also have a little baby girl Malti, who they welcomed via surrogacy back in 2022. She is currently seen in the web series Citadel which is streaming on Prime Video. Harman Baweja on the other hand will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s web series Scoop. The show will be releasing on June 2.