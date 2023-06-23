When Hema Malini's Father Was Upset With Her For Marrying Dharmendra: 'Dharam Ji Shaadi Shuda The'

Hema Malini had once acknowledged that her father was “very upset" with her relationship with Dharmendra. Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love with each other while the latter was already married to Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra reportedly tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash.

During her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, when journalist Rajat Sharma asked Hema about her love story with Dharmendra, she said, “I had never thought that he would become my life partner when I had met him for the first time. I fell for him much later."

When asked her about the reports of her father being “extremely upset" with her relationship, Hema Malini laughed and replied, “It was natural (for him to be upset) because he (Dharmendra) was already married."

Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol - son of Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends.

After an intimate wedding ceremony, the Deol family hosted a grand reception which was a star-studded affair. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies. While Hema’s family decided to give Karan’s wedding a miss, Esha congratulated her step-nephew on his wedding on social media and sent her best wishes to the newlyweds. In her Instagram Story, Esha wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."