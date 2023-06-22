When Hema Malini Spoke About Her Equation With Dharmendra's Son Sunny Deol: 'I Was Taken Aback...'

Prior to his marriage with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had four children– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. According to several unconfirmed media reports on the internet, Dharmendra tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash.

Couple of years back, at the the launch of her authorised biography, Hema Malini had spoken out about her equation with Dharmendra’s son, Sunny, from his first wife.

“Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened," Hema had told the media while referring to her car accident which took place in 2015.

Hema continued, “He was the first person to come to see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches (and removing of the stitches) that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."

Recently, Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol - son of Sunny Deol - tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya on June 18 in the presence of his family and close friends.

After an intimate wedding ceremony, the Deol family hosted a grand reception which was a star-studded affair. However, what grabbed many eyeballs was the absence of Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana from all ceremonies. While Hema’s family decided to give Karan’s wedding a miss, Esha congratulated her step-nephew on his wedding on social media and sent her best wishes to the newlyweds. In her Instagram Story, Esha wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love."