When Hema Malini Warned Dharmendra After Their Affair: 'You Have To Marry Me Now'

Hema Malini’s personal life became a topic of discussion when she decided to tie the knot with Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini had once spoken out about taking the “bold and courageous step" in her life.

During her appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Hema talked about facing a lot of family opposition when she decided to marry Dharmendra. “No parents will like their daughter to be in this kind of marriage, but it was difficult to decide any other thing for me," Hema told Simi Garewal.

Elaborating her answer, Hema continued, “I was quite close to him. We were together for so long. So now suddenly to think of someone else I want to marry, I don’t think it was right. So, I called him and said, ‘you have to marry me now.’ He said, ‘yeah, I’ll marry you.’ That’s how it happened."

Dharmendra reportedly married Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about how she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them. She has also talked about how she and Dharmendra have had “an unconventional marriage".

However, Prakash had come out in the open to defend her husband after he tied the knot with Hema. In an old interview with Stardust, she had slammed those who dubbed her husband “a womanizer".

An India Today article, quoting her from that time, said: “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time."

Prakash continued, “He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."