When Iconic Dancer Helen Was A Part Of This 1963 Bhojpuri Film

Helen Ann Richardson Khan, popularly known as Helen, is one of the most popular dancers in the film industry. She is famous for her groovy songs and dance moves. She is often referred to as the best dancer of her time and has worked in more than 700 films. In 2009, the legendary dancer and actress was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Helen made her Bollywood debut as a background dancer in the 1951 film Awaara but rose to prominence with the 1958 film Howrah Bridge. The film featured the famous song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu which is still considered a hit among the audience.

Apart from being a great performer in the Hindi film industry, Helen also got a chance to feature in a Bhojpuri film. She was a part of one of the finest Bhojpuri films, Bidesiya, which was released in 1963. Helen was a part of the “nautanki" in the film and danced to the song Hum Duniya Karila Badnaam. The whole song was picturised on her and she was seen wearing a ghagra choli in the song.

Bidesiya’s story was based on Bhikhari Thakur’s play of the same name. The film starred Kumari Naaz, Sujit Kumar, Jeevan Dhar, Sheelkumar, Padma Khanna and Sulochana Chatterjee in important roles. It was based on the culture and migration situation of the village.

Helen has worked on some of the most popular songs like O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan, Yeh Mera Dil, Mehbooba Mehbooba, Aao Na Gale Jag Jaao Na, etc. In 1980, Helen married popular writer Salim Khan. Their marriage faced a lot of criticism from everyone, as Salim Khan was already married and had children with his first wife. Even his kids, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, were against their father’s second marriage. With time, things got better and now they live together as a happy family.