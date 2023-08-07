When Jackie Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Made An Iconic On-screen Duo In Khalnayak

The glitzy 1990s heralded the rise of numerous actors who have now etched their names as superstars in Bollywood. Icons like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn stand tall among those who solidified their stardom through their acting prowess and captivating charisma. Many of them shared the silver screen in multiple hit movies that continue to resonate with audiences even today. Amidst these luminaries, one pair that soared to superhit status in the 90s yet fell shy of acquiring the superstar tag is the iconic duo of Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt.

Reflecting on the era’s superhit pairs, the name Khalnayak by Subhash Ghai instantly comes to mind. The film, headlined by Jackie Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, with Madhuri Dixit as the leading lady, made waves even before its release. It was a time when real-life controversies intertwined with the reel, as Sanjay Dutt’s arrest by the Mumbai police due to alleged underworld links cast a shadow on the movie. Further controversies attempted to overshadow the film’s success, notably Madhuri Dixit’s provocative dance number, “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai." Despite these hurdles, Khalnayak emerged as a colossal hit. Sanjay Dutt’s portrayal of the villain was hailed by audiences, and Jackie Shroff carved a niche for himself in Hindi cinema through this venture.

While Khalnayak remains a defining chapter for this dynamic duo, their subsequent journey didn’t mirror that of their superstar contemporaries. Presently, Jackie Shroff often finds himself in supporting roles, while Sanjay Dutt’s once-bright fame has dimmed due to legal entanglements. The two actors boast distinct personas: Jackie Shroff, known for his endearing ‘Bhidu Language,’ and Sanjay Dutt, recognized for his philanthropic endeavours and kind heart. Yet, their careers didn’t ascend to the same heights as their 90s counterparts in terms of cinematic successes.

Comparatively, another dynamic duo of the era, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, garnered immense affection from Bollywood enthusiasts. Their collaboration in the 1994 film Suhaag won hearts, and their reunion in Sooryavanshi in 2021 rekindled that magic. Akshay Kumar’s comedic partnership with Suniel Shetty in films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and De Dana Dan elicited laughter riots, while their action-packed performances in movies like Mohra and Sapoot added an edge to their camaraderie. Similarly, the magnetic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan left an indelible mark on the Box Office with the iconic Karan Arjun.