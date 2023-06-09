When Jackie Shroff Punched Anil Kapoor For Real During Shoot

Actor Jackie Shroff has revealed that he once punched Anil Kapoor for real during a shooting of a fight sequence. This was after Gulshan Grover told him that Anil Kapoor gets so involved in the role that he ends up hitting his co-stars during action scenes. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, who have delivered a series of blockbusters together, were shooting for Rajiv Rai’s Yudh when the incident happened. “I had heard about this. Gulshan (Grover) ro raha tha, ki arre yaar bohot maara (Gulshan complained that Anil had hit him). So, I punched him for real during the shoot of Yudh. And, immediately, I told him, ‘Kya lag rahe ho sir, ekdum strong lag rahe ho, ekdum handsome (You look so good sir, so strong, so handsome),” Jackie Shroff told actor Mukesh Khanna in an interview.

The two actors were seen in a series of films during the 80s and the 90s. Their portrayal of real-life brothers in Ram Lakhan is still afresh in fans’ minds. Despite working together on so many projects, the two actors were known to have any kind of rivalry. In fact, Jackie Shroff admits that he rates Anil Kapoor as a more accomplished actor than him.

The actor added that he had no concerns about receiving more prominence on screen while working with Anil Kapoor.

“I am very flexible. If someone has more screen time than me, I am fine with it. With Anil, I get to learn a lot since he is a great actor and my senior. He doesn’t look like one, but he is. He still looks like my Lakhan. These are the people I have learned a lot from, Anil is a film boy. He is so serious with his work that I automatically look serious in front of him," Jackie Shroff said.

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor collaborated in several memorable movies including Ram Lakhan (1989), Parinda (1989), Karma (1986), Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, and Kala Bazaar.

More recently, Jackie Shroff was seen in Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, made an appearance in The Night Manager on Disney+Hotstar, alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur.