When Javed Akhtar Revealed He Was Mistaken for Gulzar at Airport: 'Itna Bada Aadmi Aur...'

An old video of Javed Akhtar narrating a hilarious anecdote wherein a man mistook him for Gulzar at an airport, has surfaced on the internet. The video is from the launch event of a book Jadunama, where Javed was joined by Gulzar.

In the video, Javed recalls how one man once greeted him thinking he was Gulzar and he played along further. All of this happened while Shabana Azmi was sitting next to Javed at the airport. He recounted, “Shabana (Azmi) and I were at an airport, when an airline staff asked us to sit and said they would get our luggage. Shabana was sitting right next to me when a gentleman approached me and said, ‘Adaab Gulzar saab!’ I responded with an adaab too. He then asked me, ‘How come Gulzar saab is at the airport?’ I told him that Javed Akhtar saab is coming, so I am there to receive him.”

“He got confused that such a big man has come to receive Javed Akhtar! He asked me, ‘You are here to receive Javed Akhtar?’, I replied, ‘I always come. Wherever Javed Akhtar is coming from, I always receive him at the airport’. The disappointment in his face, that he is a fan of Gulzar, and Gulzar has come to receive Javed Akhtar!" The incident left Gulzar in splits.

Meanwhile, Shabana Azmi recently revealed that she and Javed Akhtar fight a lot but are each others’ “best friends". “Javed and I have huge fights and want to kill each other but at the end of the day, respecting the other person is important. We have the same worldview. We were children of parents who were so similar that we should have had an arranged marriage. Both our fathers were poets, they were both from communist parties and they were both Hindi film lyricists. There’s a lot of friendship between us. Javed is fond of saying that Shabana is my best friend. And this friendship is so strong that even marriage could not ruin it," she told Filmfare.