When Jaya Bachchan Called Karisma Kapoor Her 'Would-be Daughter-in-law' In Public

Karisma Kapoor’s love life had grabbed many eyeballs in the early 2000s. The actress was on the verge of getting married to Abhishek Bachchan, but their engagement was called off for unknown reasons.

Karisma Kapoor had reportedly dated Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, for a few years before getting engaged to him in 2002. However, the couple’s families called off their wedding, leaving fans shocked. While both Karisma and Abhishek have moved on in their respective lives, their past continues to make headlines. Now, an old video of Jaya Bachchan hugging Karisma is doing the rounds on the internet.

In this clip, which was apparently captured during a 2002 event, Jaya Bachchan introduces Karisma Kapoor as her “future daughter-in-law" to the public. Jaya says, “I would, on behalf of my family – the Bachchan family, with the Nanda family, welcome another family into our group and that’s the Kapoors – Randhir and Babita Kapoor. And to be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor.”

Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai in April 2007. They recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. The couple has a daughter together, named Aaradhya.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, took a break from acting when she married Delhi-based businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The actress filed for a divorce from Sanjay in 2014. Their separation was followed by a heated legal battle for the custody of their children. The duo was married for eleven long years. They share two kids Samaira and Kiaan. After a lot of accusations against each other, the custody of their children was granted to Karisma Kapoor, who now lives in Mumbai with them.

Karisma’s father Randhir Kapoor had once said in an interview that he never wanted his daughter to marry Sunjay. He called his former son-in-law a “third-class man" and alleged that Sunjay used to solely be involved in drinking and violence.