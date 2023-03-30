Veteran Bollywood stars Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan are considered to be one of the most-loved power couples in the film industry. In several media interactions, the pair is often caught speaking fondly of one another. Since tying the nuptial knot in 1973, on June 3, Amitabh and Jaya have become two inseparable names in the B-town. But, you will be surprised to learn that ahead of getting hitched, Amitabh laid out one condition to Jaya, before they took the plunge. In one of the episodes, of their granddaughter, Navya Naveli’s podcast - What the Hell Navya, the Silsila actress spilled the beans on the same.

Jaya Bachchan revealed that initially, her marriage to Amitabh was to be conducted in October after the actress wrapped up her work commitments. Remembering what Amitabh instructed her back then, Jaya recalled that the Sholay star did not want a wife who would be busy working 8 hours every day. Even though he was okay with Jaya working on films, it should not be a 9-5 affair. Amitabh allowed Jaya to work, but not every day. He urged, “You choose your projects and work with the right people.”

During the podcast, Jaya further cited the reason why the marriage had to be preponed from October to June. After the completion of the 1973 film Zanjeer, Jaya and Amitabh planned to embark on a trip together. But, Amitabh’s parents were reluctant in granting them permission to take the vacation, before Amitabh and Jaya got married. As a result, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-stars decided to exchange their wedding vows in June, instead of October.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have two kids together - Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan. The evergreen Bollywood stars are soon to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 3, this year.

Earlier, during the 2014 India Today Conclave, Amitabh lauded Jaya’s decision of taking a hiatus from work, devoting her time to looking after the family. He said, “One thing I find very admirable about Jaya is that she chose to give preference to home and not films. There was no obstacle from me ever, it was her decision. In marriages, all decisions are taken by the wife.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan’s next cinematic venture will be in director Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The romantic comedy is slated to hit the big screens on July 28 this year.

