When Jaya Bachchan Said Hubby Amitabh Bachchan 'Isn’t Romantic' : "Maybe If He Had A Girlfriend...'

An old interview clip of actor-couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan has resurfaced on Reddit. The actors were in conversation with Simi Garewal in 1998 on an early episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

In the clip, Simi asked Jaya if Amitabh is romantic in his personal life. Amitabh interjected and quickly replied no and Jaya responded, “Not with me."

She then laughed and said that she has started trouble. Amitabh then asked Simi what she meant by being a romantic, which Jaya explained as getting wine and flowers for their partner. She added that her husband is very shy and Amitabh said that he has never done such things.

Jaya further said that maybe if Amitabh had a girlfriend, he would’ve done it for her. Simi then asked Jaya if Amitabh was romantic during their courtship to which Jaya said, “No, he never spoke" and Amitabh replied saying, “it’s a waste of time".

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan met in 1971 on the set of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi. They got married on June 3, 1973. They celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary this year.

Their son, Abhishek Bachchan shared photos of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “Adding to the list of the many Golden Jubilees to their credit…. But this, is by far the most special one. Happy 50th wedding anniversary Ma and Pa!”

Amitabh and Jaya’s marriage, however, has often been the subject of scrutiny of their fans. Fans of the actors commented under the video, “Every clip from this iv is awkward," and, “I feel so bad for Jaya."

In the same interview, Jaya mentioned, “When I first met him, I saw danger." She added that she wanted to “please" Amitabh and said, “I got frightened because he was the only one who, out of a lot of people that I’ve known, could dictate things to me and I allow him to do that."

Jaya is not the only woman to have felt scared of Amitabh. Actor Rekha once confessed to Salman Khan on an episode of Bigg Boss season eight that she is only scared of two things, Big B and Bigg Boss.

Rekha has openly maintained that she is in love with Amitabh. In the late 1970s, there were rumours that she and Amitabh were a couple. While the actor has often spoken about her feelings for Amitabh, she has never confirmed the alleged affair. Amitabh has also remained silent about the matter over the years.