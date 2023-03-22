Bollywood has seen many rivalries over the years among celebrities. Some were resolved while some rifts continued. Back in the 90s, it was common to have competition between contemporary actors and the industry saw catfights and verbal exchanges quite a few times. One of them was between yesteryear actresses Sridevi and Jaya Prada. Both actresses worked together in eight films which were a hit in their time but they never spoke with each other.

The two actresses began their careers in the south film industry and famously did not maintain a cordial relationship off camera. In 2021, Jaya Prada on The Kapil Sharma Show shared her equation with late actress Sridevi and recalled how Rajesh Khanna and Jeetandra locked them in a room so they could do away with their differences but failed.

Jaya Prada said they didn’t have any personal grudge against each other, adding that their chemistry never matched. “We never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on screen. We both competed with each other, be it in dresses or dances. Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set and to which we used to greet each other and move ahead," she added.

The veteran actress recalled the days of shooting her film Maqsad when Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna tried to bring a truce between them. “I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad film, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us,” she shared.

Jaya also mentioned that she still misses Sridevi and now wishes that they could talk to each other. They both worked in films like Aulad, Aakhree Raasta, Tohfa, Mawaali and others.

