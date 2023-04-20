When John Abraham Called Karan Johar 'Clanish' For Question About Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan

John Abraham was menacing as Jim in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, a film that went on to shatter numerous records at the box office. The actor who doesn’t shy away from being his candid self during interviews and media interactions had once called Karan Johar ‘clanish’ at his talk show Koffee With Karan during a rapid fire round.

In a video that has gone viral on social media captures the moment when Karan Johar asks John, “Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh, according to you, who’s the Khans of all seasons." John Abraham interrupts him and asks, “You are so clanish. Why are you so clanish? Why can’t it be the Kumars or Devgns? Ajay Devgn has given the biggest hits." To that, Karan Johar responded, “You are just causing confusion there. You’re just being a brat. What do you mean I am clanish?" John promptly answers, “Of course you are." To which Karan said, “Thanks John for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity."

John Abraham also tackled other questions with witty answers. For instance, when Karan Johar asks him to choose between butt or brain, John Abraham states, “Butt, because you can’t put the brains on the front page of a magazine." Karan Johar adds to that, “And I feel your butt has a brain."Every part of my body has got a brain, " said John.

When Karan Johar asks John Abraham if he is stranded on an island with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, what would he do, John Abraham reveals that he will scream but not for help. On the other hand, if it’s Salman Khan, he would definitely scream for help. However, he also adds, “But maybe things are okay now!"

Earlier, PinkVilla claimed that John has changed his mind and is now ‘not in the mood’ to do comedy films. Reportedly, it is because of Pathaan’s success that John has backed out of 100%. Not just this, but the actor, who was also in talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2, has now taken a back seat as far as discussions regarding the same are concerned.

“John was looking to diversify his line up with comedy and masala entertainers too. In-fact, he had signed on for 100% directed by Sajid Khan and was in advanced talks for Awara Pagal Deewana 2. But the success of Pathaan has changed it all and John isn’t in the mood to do a comedy film anytime soon. While he has backed out of 100%, the conversations of Awara Pagal Deewana 2 have taken a back seat with the makers already exploring other options,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Reportedly, John is now looking for good scripts in the action-thriller genre. “It’s also work in progress for a spin off to his character of Jim and mostly, the film will go into production in the next two years. Yash Raj Films and John have discussed this idea and believe the character has enough potential to blow big,” the source added.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here