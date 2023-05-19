When Juhi Chawla Rocked A Sexy Swimsuit At 1984 Miss Universe Pageant, Video Goes Viral

Social media platforms often give fans a reason to rejoice with throwback videos of their favourite stars making the rounds time and again. A video that has grabbed attention these days will take you on a trip down memory lane to witness the eternal beauty of the actress who bagged the Miss India pageant in 1984. Yes, we are talking about Juhi Chawla. She was crowned Miss India Universe when she was only 18. She also represented India in the Miss Universe and a viral video from the pageant has left fans mesmerised by the actress’ eternal beauty.

The video that has resurfaced online, shows Juhi during the Swimsuit Preliminary of Miss Universe 1984. The video opens with Juhi wearing a blue swimsuit with a polka dot print on it. She can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile while sitting against the backdrop of several yachts and boats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant Chronicles Blue (@pageantchroniclesblue)

The comment section was flooded with fans going gaga over the beauty of Chawla. Filmmaker Arsala Qureshi wrote, “Juhi is cuteness overload.”

Reacting to the video, a few fans took to the comment section called the actress “beautiful.”

“Her face never changes!!! Amazing!!” a fan remarked.

Earlier in March, another video displaying Juhi Chawla from the same pageant had gone viral in which she was seen gracing the National costume round in a pink embroidered lehenga. The Darr star carried her outfit with utmost elegance and paired it with traditional gold jewellery. The video opened with Juhi in a blue dress and a sash that read ‘India’. The clip proceeds to the National costume round as Juhi introduces herself saying, “Namaste. I am Juhi Chawla from Bombay, India.”

top videos

The actor couldn’t win the Miss Universe title but nailed the particular round to win it for her nation.

Later, Juhi went on to become a successful actress in Bollywood. Till now, she has acted in more than 100 films in her career. Her debut film was Sultanat in 1986 and Juhi Chawla became a household name after the release of the 1988 movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she played the lead role along with Aamir Khan. She ruled India cinema for almost two decades and her performance in hit films like Bol Radha Bol, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq and Darr still entertains the audience.