When Kajol Was Hesitant To Wear The White Mini Skirt For Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s super blockbuster hit movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge created an uproar at the box office and has been enjoyed by movie-goers ever since its release. From its iconic dialogues and songs to Raj and Simran’s unique love story, fans showered the movie with love and praise. While Shah Rukh Khan charmed everyone, Kajol’s performance too received adulation. The movie has been ruling the hearts of everyone for the past 28 years. It also served as a major fashion moment for decades to come. Remember the white mini skirt from Mere Khwabo Mein Jo Aaye? Did you know Kajol hesitated to wear it?

The song Mere Khwabo Mein Jo Aaye is the first song of the movie and describes Simran’s (Kajol) man of her dreams while she dances in the rain. For the song, Kajol wore a white co-ord set, which comprised of a white crop top and a white mini skirt. Reportedly, the actress does not like to wear short dresses and was hesitant about it. In an interview, designer Manish Malhotra revealed that initially Kajol’s skirt was too long and director Aditya Chopra asked to shorten it. But, it was cut “too short”.

As per Manish Malhotra, the director decided to go with the flow. He wondered if it will look too much that the actress is wearing a sexy white skirt in the rain, but Aditya Chopra believed that since the scene is with her on-screen mother, (Farida Jalal), it will not look like that. As per Kajol, the team wanted to make it look “innocent-sexy.” Reportedly, it was too short for Kajol’s liking, but it turned out to be an iconic fashion statement and in fact, the white shirt with knot details is still in vogue and is sported by many even today.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released on October 20, 1995, and is directed by Aditya Chopra and bankrolled by Yash Chopra. The Desi-NRI love story was quite the hit at the box office. The movie starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, Satish Shah, Parmeet Sethi and Himani Shivpuri to name a few.