When Kamal Haasan Gave Tamil Cinema Its First Rs 200 Crore Film

Kamal Haasan is known to be a powerhouse performer, who has shown his acting mettle in many films of different genres. He loves to experiment as an actor and has managed to create an impact at the box office with his acting prowess. Dasavatharam is one of his films, which showed him playing ten characters on screen. He holds the record for playing the maximum number of roles on screen in this movie, directed by KS Ravikumar. Made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, it became the first Tamil film to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office. According to the reports, Dasavatharam’s digital rights were sold for Rs 50 crore. This film caused a furore when it went on to break the collection record of Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji: The Bose.

Kamal Haasan played the roles of the hero, villain, and other supporting characters as well in the film, with great finesse. Dasavatharam became one of his most memorable films. The film’s story revolves around a scientist, who wants to protect a bio-weapon from being misused after he realises its power. The weapon accidentally reaches India and the scientist needs to travel against time to protect its misuse.

Viewers lavished praise on Kamal Haasan’s acting prowess. He won the Vijay Award under the best comedian, villain, story, screenplay, dialogue writer, and hero category for this movie. He also won the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards for the best actor and screenplay category. Besides Kamal Haasan’s acting skills, what worked in Dasavatharam’s favour was its theme and the use of visual effects. Viewers opined that these aspects made Dasavatharam a gripping thriller that thrived on its box office run.

Dasavatharam boasted a stellar star cast of Asin Thottumkal, Jaya Prada, Mallika Sherawat, P Vasu, and the late Nagesh. Produced by Aascar Film P, Dasavatharam’s shooting was done in Malaysia. It was released on the big screens on June 13, 2008.

Kamal Haasan is currently looking forward to the release of the film Indian 2, which is a sequel to his 1996-hit film Indian. S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar have acted in Indian 2.