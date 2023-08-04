When Kangana Ranaut Changed Costumes In Public Washrooms During Queen’s Shoot

The 2014-film Queen was one of the low-budget female-centric movies which went on to become a cult classic. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Kangana Ranaut. It also features Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao in supporting roles. It was made with a budget of Rs 12 crore and was considered to be a game-changer upon its release. It was also called a career-defining movie for Kangana. The film is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena. Here are some interesting facts about the movie.

Queen was a commercial success and was loved by the audience. Viewers and critics alike praised Kangana Ranaut for delivering a flawless performance and nailing her role as Rani Mehra. Did you know Kangana used to change her costumes during the film’s shoot at public washrooms? In an earlier interview with a news portal, Vikas Bahl revealed that there were only 25 people from India for the shoot. The crew used to book a place for a few hours and then go to a different location. He further added that they used to eat at the nearest hotel, where they were shooting, and Kangana Ranaut would change her clothes in public washrooms.

If reports are to be believed, several costume changes were needed and the team were not allowed to keep their vanity van with them due to low budget. So, when Kangana Ranaut was posed with an option to go change her clothes in a hotel every time, she chose to change it in the public toilets instead.

Queen is the story of a traditional Delhi girl named Rani Mehra, who gets dumped by her groom-to-be just a few days before her marriage. Rani decides to go on a solo honeymoon trip and explore Paris. She makes new friends and enriches her experience, which makes her capable and independent enough to make her own decisions. The movie was released in 2014 and earned rave reviews.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming movie Tejas, whose poster has been unveiled and has caused quite a buzz on the internet. Apart from that, she also has many other works in the pipeline like Emergency, Sita: The Incarnation and Chandramukhi 2.