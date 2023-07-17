When Karan Johar Decided to 'Avoid Clashes' After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Shivaay: 'It Was Unpleasant'

Karan Johar is unhappy with Merry Christmas clashing with Yodha. The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer announced earlier in the day that it will release on December 15, along with Sidharth Malhotra starrer. Karan said that the makers of Merry Christmas did not even give him a phone call about the clash. While Karan is upset with the turn of events, several social media users reminded him that he clashed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

The clash turned ugly, with Kajol getting involved. Three years later, Karan Johar had decided that he will never clash with a film again. Speaking with India Today Conclave in 2019, Karan addressed all that went down with Ajay and Kajol. He also admitted that she will never clash like that again.

“I think at that point of time, there was a relationship discord but I have solemnly resolved that. I had spoken to Ajay and Kajol and everything is great now. I try to avoid clashes, but I think it’s best not to go in that media zone but sometimes when it’s not avoidable, then you will have to go with it. Yes, there was a clash between Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; it was an unpleasant part that doesn’t make me feel good because I have known Kajol for three decades. I will never do something like that [Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clashing with Shivaay] again," he said.

Karan added that he disapporves the word ‘clash’. “I’ve tried to avoid clashing with another film, because of what is written in the media. Sometimes what is said is negative. Sometimes a festival can absorb more than two films. Why use words like war and clash? My film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. There is no problem with two films clashing on the same day. Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan are bonafide stars, and they can have both films release on the same day. I’ve tried my best to not go into the media zone," he added.

With Karan expressed in the past that he will avoid clashes, it is to see if he moves the release date of Yodha or goes ahead to lock horns with Merry Christmas.