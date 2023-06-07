When Karan Johar Had An Ugly Fallout With Kajol: 'I Feel Nothing for Her Any More'

Karan Johar and Kajol, who share an extremely close bond with each other, have worked together in multiple blockbusters including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. However, there was a time when their friendship had hit a rough patch.

Kajol and Karan Johar’s relationship turned sour during the release of two big films — Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay in 2016. Ajay had shared a recorded message in which self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan alleged that he received Rs 25 lakhs from Karan to “praise" Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and “trash" Shivaay. However, what acted as the final nail in the coffin was when Kajol retweeted Ajay’s KRK tweet and wrote “shocked”.

When Karan’s biography An Unsuitable Boy was released in 2017, Karan bared his heart about the infamous fallout. He reportedly said, “I wouldn’t like to give a piece of myself to her at all because she’s killed every bit of emotion I had for her for twenty-five years. I don’t think she deserves me. I feel nothing for her any more. I’ve been told by my friends that it’s still my hurt talking but I’m so indifferent to the situation now, what with everything that’s transpired. There was still a bit of me that wished we would get back to what we had, but that one-word tweet that she put out – that was the most humiliating thing she could have done for a person who loved her deeply. That broke me. Once it broke me, it angered me and then I went into indifference.”

However, the duo buried the hatchet the very same year. Later, Ajay Devgn and Kajol also appeared as celebrity guests on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6.