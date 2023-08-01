When Karan Johar Revealed That Student Of The Year Lost 20 Cr But Was Still A Hit; 'Spent Like Crazy On It...'

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra made their acting debut with Student Of The Year. Right from songs to the storyline, everything was loved by fans. The film did well at the box office. Well, in an old interview, Karan Johar made a shocking revelation that though the film was a hit, but he lost Rs 15-20 crore.

Talking at a podcast with Master’s Union, Karan shared an anecdote about his 2012 film Student Of The Year. “I had spent like crazy on that film. We were down Rs. 15-20 crore on that film. Because I had spent so much on that film. But then I told Aproova and said you know we are gonna make this up. Because these three are gonna become stars. He’s like you are talking nonsense. How do you know? So, we have signed them on a contract Three films contract. Very subside. Toh I said it will come around. Immediately we made Hasee Toh Phasee with Sid, we made Two States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania with Alia, we made Badrinath (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) with Varun and they were at subside numbers because it was in our contract. Eventually that shortfall got covered.” The video has been shared by Reddit.

To note, Karan Johar is currently basking under the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The romantic drama is a huge hit at the box office. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

As per the tracker Sacnilk.com, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 7.50 crore on day four (Monday, July 31). It had opened at the box office with Rs 11.10 crore following which it earned Rs 16.05 and Rs 18.75 crore on its second and third day respectively. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 53.40 crore.

Previously, it was also reported that Karan Johar’s film has become the fifth-highest Hindi film opener of the year as of now.