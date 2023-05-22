When Karan Johar Revealed The Source Of Ranbir Kapoor's Endless Gossips

Karan Johar has never disappointed his fans while creating some major romantic sagas. Be it Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan or Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the filmmaker has been ruling our hearts for ages. Not only as a director but Karan Johar has also even been surprised as a producer. He has thrilled audiences with films such as Dostana, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Good Newwz, and many others.

Karan has a strong working relationship with practically every star in Bollywood. He also hosts the popular show Koffee With Karan, where almost all the Bollywood celebs have appeared. Spilling the beans about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, on an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, he said, while referring to Kareena as the gossiper, Karan called Ranbir a broadcaster.

Karan told Kapil Sharma that Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are in the information and broadcasting industry. Kareena gets all of the information, and Ranbir is her broadcasting partner. There is no industry news that Kareena is unaware of. When she wakes up in the morning, her information counter is open. She goes on Twitter and Instagram and by the evening she knows everything. “She knows who’s wearing what, who’s coming and going from which airport, who’s doing what with who, and who’s not doing what with who. And by the time I call Ranbir in the evening, it’s already been telecast."

Karan also revealed something about his favourite student, Alia Bhatt. He said, “Alia Bhatt is actually very clever and people don’t know about this. Just one day, she wasn’t able to say the President’s name and everyone started trolling her. Actually, there is no girl in the industry more clever than Alia Bhatt. She genuinely is her father’s daughter, and she listens to some of her father’s brilliant phrases every day and tells us about them.”