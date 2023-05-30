When Karan Johar Tried to Have Sex On Plane: 'The Tiny Loo Wasn't Big... It Was A Bit Messy'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had once made a shocking revelation about his personal life. Karan had revealed that he tried to join the mile high club but “nearly got caught". He made the confession while speaking to actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon on his chat show Koffee with Karan 7.

During the Rapid Fire round in the show, Karan asked Tiger Shroff, “The weirdest place you have made out at?" To which, Tiger said, “I mean, it’s not weird, but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air."

Karan said, “Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I don’t know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an endeavour made but (looking at Kriti Sanon ‘you know I’m a big boy’) the tiny loo wasn’t big enough. No, with my luck I also nearly got caught so it was a bit of a messy scenario."

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar had spoken about how he regrets not focusing on his personal life. “I wish I’d focused on my personal life a little more. I don’t think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life," he had said.

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and is all set to hit the theatres in on July 28, 2023.