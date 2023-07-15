When Karisma Kapoor And Raveena Tandon Engaged In A Cat Fight On Sets Of Aatish: Feel The Fire

Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, two of the leading ladies of Bollywood in the 1990s showcased their acting prowess through many impressive performances. But, not many are aware of the massive catfight that erupted between them on the sets of Sanjay Gupta’s directorial debut film, Aatish: Feel The Fire, where they hilariously hit each other with wigs.

The revelation came during an episode of Koffee With Karan in 2007, when choreographer Farah Khan shared the incident. She recalled that Raveena and Karisma, caught up in some sort of teenage spat, resorted to hitting each other with their wigs during a song sequence. The wigs adorned with plaits and beads became their weapons.

The cause of the fight was their affection for the same person i.e., Ajay Devgn. Allegedly, Ajay, who was in a relationship with Raveena, grew closer to Karisma, leading to friction between the two actresses. Raveena even took a dig at Karisma, claiming that the latter managed to oust her from four films by convincing producers.

In another interview, Raveena disclosed that even director Rajkumar Santoshi during the shoot of Andaz Apna Apna, as well as Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, grew tired of their ongoing feud. Prior to shooting the climax scene, where their characters were supposed to be tied to a pillar, Santoshi insisted that they reconcile before being tied together.

Over time, the tension between Raveena and Karisma subsided, and they resolved their differences. Their daughters, Samaira Kapur and Rasha Thadani, played a significant role in bringing them back together as friends. The girls attended the same school and their frequent encounters led to a bond between Raveena and Karisma.

In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena mentioned that their daughters’ friendship played a crucial role in their renewed camaraderie. While Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, Karisma Kapoor will grace screens in the upcoming series, Brown, and has also signed Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.