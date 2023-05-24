When Katrina Kaif Turned Into Gym Trainer For Alia Bhatt and Made Her Sweat Till She Dropped; Watch

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are one of those actresses who love to keep themselves fit. They are often seen sharing videos or pictures from their workout session. Today, a throwback video has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Katrina is seen turned into a gym trainer for Alia Bhatt. The viral footage shows Katrina pushing Alia to her limits, making her sweat till she dropped.

The video was shared on a fan page. Dressed in their gym attire, the dynamic duo showcases their commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle while having a great time together. Katrina is seen counting as Alia is seen doing squats. She is tired but still goes on to do the workout. The camaraderie between the two actresses is evident. Social media platforms are abuzz with praises for Katrina’s role as a motivating gym trainer and Alia’s unwavering commitment to her workout routine. Fans were also seen reacting to the video. One of the fans wrote, “They are prepration for jee le Zara i think.” Another wrote, “Aisa lag raha hai jaise mummy homework karwa rahi hai.”

Watch the viral video here:

As the video continues to gain traction, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses into the fitness journeys and bonds shared by these two talented Bollywood stars.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. She will be next seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Ali will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Karan Johar today announced that the first look will be unveiled tomorrow, i.e. May 25. She also has the Hollywood film, Heart of Stone in her kitty. The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa, so starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.