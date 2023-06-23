When Keerthy Suresh Said No To Kissing Scenes In A Tamil Film

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, who was recently seen in Dassara alongside Nani, will next be seen in Chiranjeevi-starrer Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. Keerthy Suresh will play the megastar’s sister in the film, which will hit the theatres on August 11.

The actress was recently narrated a story by a Tamil director, who said the film demanded liplock scenes. However, Keerthy said no to the project following her long-standing no-kissing policy.

Keerthy was born to movie producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka G. Suresh on 17 October 1992 in Madaras. She started her career in the film industry as a child actress and remained in the industry after completing her fashion design studies.

She made her comeback with a lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali, for which she also won the SIIMA award for best female debut. In 2014, Keerthy had her next release “Ring Master” in which she co-starred with Dileep. The movie proved to be a commercial success.

Later, she also started signing Tamil films. Her first release in the industry was Idhu Enna Maayam (2015). It was A. L. Vijay’s romantic comedy movie where she co-starred with Vikram Prabhu. The movie didn’t prove to be a blockbuster. Her Telugu debut was planned to be with Ainaa Ishtam Nuvvu in 2015 but was then delayed and released with a new name Janakitho Nenu in 2020.