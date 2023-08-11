When KGF Star Yash Came To Bengaluru With Just Rs 300 In His Pocket

In the world of Indian cinema, tales of rags to riches are not uncommon. Among the countless dreamers who left their homes with nothing but aspirations, some have risen to stardom through a blend of talent, perseverance, and a stroke of luck. One such inspiring story is that of Yash, the South Indian superstar, who once fled home at the tender age of 16, fueled by an unwavering desire to make it big in the world of entertainment. Today, he commands fees of around 100 crores for his roles, a testament to his immense popularity and success.

Yash’s journey to the pinnacle of stardom is intricately tied to his groundbreaking role in the movie “KGF," directed by Prashant Neel. The movie not only catapulted him to unprecedented fame but also established him as a distinct identity in the realm of South cinema. The resounding success of both KGF and its sequel solidified Yash’s position as one of the most prominent celebrities in the industry.

Born into a middle-class family in the village of Bhuvanahalli in Karnataka, Yash’s given name was Naveen. His mother’s family bestowed upon him the name Yashwanth, which he later shortened to the now-familiar Yash. From an early age, Yash exhibited a passion for acting and participated enthusiastically in school plays and dance performances. Despite his keen interest, Yash’s journey into the world of entertainment wasn’t without its challenges.

At 16, Yash left the comfort of his home to chase his dreams. He ventured to Bangalore, where he initially worked as an assistant director on a movie project that eventually met its demise. Undeterred, he joined a dance troupe, earning a humble Rs. 50 per day as a background dancer. His tenacity paid off when he secured a pivotal role in a theatrical production at the age of 18, marking a turning point in his career trajectory.

Yash’s commitment to his craft led him to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bangalore’s K.L.E College. His foray into the entertainment world began with television appearances, such as in the series Nanda Gokula in 2005, where he met his future wife and fellow actress Radhika Pandit. His debut in movies, starting with Jambada Hudugi in 2007, showcased his potential, although success was not instant. It wasn’t until 2010 that Yash experienced a string of hits, carving a niche for himself in the Kannada film industry.