When Late Rishi Kapoor Suffered From Depression After Karz Flopped, 'I Couldn't Face The Camera Anymore'

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has given many hits including Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Sagar and others. However, there was a time when he was not ready to face the camera and slipped into a deep depression after Karz flopped.

In his autobiography Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, Rishi Kapoor has mentioned how Feroz Khan’s Qurbani, which was released just a week after Karz, created a lot of excitement among the audience. Qurbani starred Feroz along with Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna. Rishi writes, “I lost my nerve, sinking into a deep depression. I would tremble on the sets and feel faint. I’d sink into my chair, go to the makeup room and ask for water.”

Well, after Karz Rishi and Neetu Kapoor got married and he started blaming his marriage for his losing fan base. “I felt every ounce of confidence drain out of me. Karz had held great promise, I had thought it would do wonders for my career. It had wonderful music, and some great work by the cast and crew. I believed it would be a resounding success and earn rave reviews. When that didn’t happen, I was shattered,” he added.

Karz was directed by Subhash Ghai and starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in the lead role.

Subhash Ghai, in an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, said, “On Sunday, I learnt that he had been admitted to the hospital for depression. He had worked hard on every scene and was so proud of the film, requesting several preview shows for his friends before its release. The no-show came as a shock and I had to get Raj saab (Kapoor) to reassure him that we’d made a good film irrespective of its commercial failure.”

Rishi Kapoor later also admitted that Karz’s failure has affected him a lot. “It dawned on me much later that my breakdown was the direct result of Karz’s unfortunate fate at the box office. I would regain some of my lost confidence when I had a drink in the evening with my friends. But on set the next morning, I would tremble with fear. I became paranoid and kept fearing that one of the big set lights was going to fall on me. But in my brief moments of clarity I also knew that I had to pick myself up and get back to normal. And although the process was slow, I managed to climb out of it and regain normalcy,” he shared.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here