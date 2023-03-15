Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor’s controversial and popular reality show Lock Upp has highly entertained the masses. Hosted by actress Kangana Ranaut, the first season witnessed the arrival of renowned public figures and social media personalities. Lock Upp might have concluded on May 7, 2022, but the interesting episodes of the reality programme are still fresh in the minds of many. Speaking about one of the episodes of this Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, celebrity fashion designer Saisha Shinde’s statement about being mentally harassed and bullied by her former boyfriend moved viewers to tears.

Saisha Shinde was formerly known as Swapnil before she decided to opt for a sex reassignment surgery. Back then, she was in a relationship with a man, whom she claimed mentally tortured her, reports ETimes. Recalling the horrors of the past, Saisha opened up about the mental abuse she faced, which she stated was “on another level.”

“I was abused in a relationship but it wasn’t physical, it was mental abuse on another level. He made me feel like I am sh*t. He used to stand outside my door and just wait thinking that someone will come and I’ll cheat on him. And, let’s say if I cheat on him, he’ll catch me red-handed and he will use it against me,” she said.

Saisha added, “He used to climb on the terrace, go on the pipeline, stand on the pipeline, open the blinders of the bathroom, and see if I am masturbating to use that against me."

Saisha, who is now proud to identify herself as a trans woman, further pointed out that although she was never happy in the relationship, she thought that her then-partner was saying the right thing. “Back then, I thought maybe he was saying the right thing but I was never happy there. Physically, I was never happy at all,” he revealed, as reported by ETimes.

She added, “I used to always wonder, ‘kya mujhe samajh hi nahin aa raha hai (am I not understanding)’ because I was a woman inside who was having sex with a gay man. Something was wrong but I told myself that I am gay only."

Saisha’s nightmares did not end there. In another Lock Upp episode, she remembered the time when a close family member once sexually assaulted her, when she was just 10 years old, reports The Indian Express. Being young, Saisha shared that she was left confused about whether it was molestation or not. It was only years later that she got clarity on what happened to her.

Lock Upp is expected to return with a second season by late March this year. The first season aired on the OTT platform Alt Balaji and MX Player, the second season is likely to be premiered on television. It might also be available on OTT.

