When Lokesh Kanagaraj Answered Whom He Was Most Comfortable Working With

Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently one of the most popular directors in the South Indian film industry. He has been transformed into one of the most in-demand directors because of his unique storytelling abilities. The director has given some of the biggest hits like Maanagaram, Vikram, Kaithi, Master, and more. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Leo, with Thalapathy Vijay. According to reports, the shooting of the film has already been wrapped up, and the makers are expecting to release it in October this year. Recently, Lokesh was spotted attending an event, where during a media interaction, he gave a fitting reply to one of the questions.

During the media interaction, one of the journalists asked Lokesh to pick on any actor he was more comfortable working with, as he had worked with both Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay. In response to the question, Lokesh gave a fitting reply and named his film Maanagaram and actor Sri as a way to mock these questions.

He also talked about working with Vijay and revealed that he has worked with a lot of actors, but Vijay is the only one he can call his brother. He also added that Kamal Haasan is his role model.

Earlier, he also attended a college event in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and talked about his upcoming film, Leo. He said that the film will have an audio launch event in Coimbatore in September, ahead of its release. He added that there will be no such launch before the event. Earlier, the makers released the first song of the film, Naa Ready, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, which received a positive response.

Leo is touted to be an action entertainer, and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in the role of a gangster. The pan-India film features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Babu Antony, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, and more.

The film will mark the collaboration between Vijay and Trisha Krishnan after a 14-year gap. The two have previously collaborated on films like Ghilli and Thirupaachi.