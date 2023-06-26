When Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Chose Career Over Marriage In 1997

Adipurush scriptwriter Manoj Muntashir has recently been in the eye of a storm because of his controversial dialogues in the film. After the backlash, all his controversial dialogues have been replaced. His professional life is quite in the limelight, but one of his incidents also got a lot of attention.

During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, he shared a story of his marriage that got cancelled at the last minute over his passion to be a lyricist. Manoj revealed in one of his interviews with Kapil that he had chosen writing over marriage. He shared that he almost got married, but his life came down to choosing between love and career. He stated that when he was getting married for the first time, the wedding cards were already printed for May 13, 1997. When asked by the bride’s brother about his plans, he told him that he wanted to become a lyricist. He wants to write songs as a career option.

The wedding was cancelled a month before, which is April, as he was given the option to drop the idea of becoming a lyricist, and he chose writing over marriage without any hesitation and decided to call off the wedding. He was sad about it, as he was attached to the girl he was about to get married to, but writing was his passion, which he did not want to drop at any cost. Now Manoj is happily married to his wife, Neelam, who is also a writer. They have a son whose name is Aru Shukla.

A popular lyricist, poet, and screenwriter, Muntashir has done some remarkable work. He wrote the script for Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s Got Talent and Indian Idol Junior. His songs are also very famous, including Kaun Tujhe, Tere Sang Yaara, Dil Meri Na Sune, and Teri Mitti. He has worked with various artists like Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya and has written dialogues for famous movies like Bahubali 2, and his book Meri Fitrat was also published in 2019.