When Madhuri Dixit Chased Aamir Khan With Hockey Stick In Her Hand

The 1990 film Dil is considered to be one of the memorable films of Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit. A romantic comedy, the film revolves around Raja and Madhu falling in love with each other and getting married against their parent’s wishes. Raja and Madhu’s fathers leave no stone unturned to separate the couple.

Dil is also remembered for a prank played by Aamir on Madhuri. Aamir had earlier shared about it in an interview with a media portal. The actor had told Madhuri during Dil’s shooting that he can predict the future of people by just looking at their hands. She believed him and extended her hand so that he could have a good look at it. Aamir pretended to study Madhuri’s hand and then said that she is too emotional and believes people easily.

Before Madhuri could understand further, he said that this is the reason why people find it easy to make a fool out of her just like he is doing right now. Aamir spat at her hand after saying this. The Dangal actor then revealed that the Dhak Dhak girl, as Madhuri is popularly known by fans, didn’t find this amusing. She ran after Aamir to beat him with a hockey stick as well.

Madhuri also recounted this incident during a Q&A session in 2016 when one of the social media users had asked what is the naughtiest thing she has ever done. She said, “I’ve chased Aamir Khan with a hockey stick on my sets of Dil because he played a prank on me. This is the naughtiest thing I have ever done."

Madhuri Dixit bagged the Filmfare award under the Best Actress category for her impeccable acting skills in Dil. Aamir Khan was also nominated for this award under the Best Actor category but didn’t win it. Besides Aamir and Madhuri, Dil had a talented cast including Anupam Kher, Saeed Jaffrey, Deven Verma and others.

Apart from Dil, Aamir and Madhuri teamed up for another film Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin. This film failed to perform at the box office and is remembered only for a couple of songs.