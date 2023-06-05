When Mahabharat Actor Gufi Paintal Served In The Army During Indo-China War

The demise of Gufi Paintal has left the nation in mourning. The actor is known for playing the role of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s serial Mahabharat. He became a household name and won the hearts of millions with his acting. His portrayal of the character earned him fame and recognition across the country. His professional life gained quite the limelight, but very less is known about his personal life. Did you know Gufi Paintal used to serve in the Army and played the role of Goddess Sita during Ramlila?

Every actor breathed life into their characters in the Mahabharat serial. It is interesting to note that Gufi Paintal, aka, Sarabjeet Singh Paintal was a casting director. But prior to becoming Shakuni Mama, Gufi Paintal served in the Army and used to perform as Goddess Sita in Ramlila on the Indo-China border.

Gufi Paintal once revealed in an interview that when he was completing his degree in engineering, there was a recruitment for the Army in the college and he volunteered. He was posted in the Army Artillery on the Indo-China border during the 1962 Indo-China War.

Due to a lack of entertainment like television or radio on the border, the soldiers used to organise Ramlila to entertain themselves. In this Ramlila, Gufi Paintal used to portray the role of Goddess Sita and the person playing the role of Ravan used to kidnap his character on a scooter.

Gufi Paintal was the casting director for BR Chopra’s mythological drama show. But it was the scriptwriter Rahi Masoon Raza who offered the role of Shakuni Mama to him. The actor earned accolades and adulation by playing the role of Prince of Gandhar.

Mahabharat also starred many renowned actors like Puneet Issar as Duryodhan, Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bheeshma Pitamah, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi and Pankaj Dheer as Karna.

Gufi Paintal passed away at the age of 79 in Mumbai on Monday. As per his nephew, Hiten, the actor died at around 9 am due to heart failure.