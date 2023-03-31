When Mahesh And Mukesh Bhatt Shared An Ad Stating Manisha Koirala Was Dead

Mahesh Bhatt has been appreciated by followers for his films, mainly centred around the themes of neo-art and relationships. He has also dominated the headlines for his opinions on many topics and the promotional methods of his films. One such film was Criminal (1994), starring Nagarjuna, Manisha Koirala and Ramya Krishnan. The promotional technique of this film shocked the film industry to the core. As stated in the reports, Mahesh and his brother Mukesh Bhatt promoted this film by giving a horrifying advertisement in newspapers. The advertisement stated that Manisha Koirala is dead. It is because the character Mrs Shweta Kumar, enacted by Manisha in the film, dies in the Criminal storyline.

Another surprising aspect associated with this advertisement was that the Bhatt brothers had not informed Manisha about it. It was done to generate publicity about the film Criminal among Manisha’s followers.

Looks like this trick worked and soon Manisha’s followers were eager to know more about this unfortunate incident. They soon got to know that there was no truth to the story and that it was just a promotional gimmick done by the Bhatt brothers. They didn’t like the method and criticised the Bhatt brothers for it.

Despite the criticism for deploying this promotion method, it could not pose any hurdle for the film Criminal’s failure. The audience praised the film and called it a nice adaptation of the American film The Fugitive, directed by Andrew Davis. They also admired the melodious songs composed by MM Keeravani. Some thought that the Bhatts should have refrained from making alterations in the remake. It made Criminal a typical Bollywood movie, which was just dragged with a lot of romantic numbers in the first half. It only caught pace in the second half, and this was a major drawback. Apart from these loopholes, there were also a lot of factual errors as well in this movie, according to the audience.

Mahesh is less seen working as a director currently. His last film as a director was Sadak 2, which was a box-office disappointment. He will currently write the story of Krishna Bhatt’s 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

