Salman Khan’s first film as a leading actor Maine Pyar Kiya was a huge hit and apart from launching Salman’s career also provided the nation with a new crush, Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree, who played the lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya, became an overnight sensation and was touted to be the next big thing in the Hindi film industry. However, she surprised the nation when she quit acting after her very first film to marry her childhood sweetheart Himalaya Dassani.

However, her marriage with Himalaya did not come easy as her parents opposed the relationship. Bhagyashree’s love story is the perfect example of how two people, when together, can overcome all the hurdles.

Bhagyashree was born on February 23, 1969, in a Marathi royal family. Her grandfather Chintamanrao Dhundirao Patwardhan was the last ruling monarch of the princely state of Sangli during the colonial era. His father had been the Raja of Sangli. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Bhagyashree revealed how she met Himalaya. Referring to school memories, Bhagyashree said, “We used to go to school together. He was the most mischievous person in the class and I was the class monitor. We used to fight all the time. The more we fought, the more it became clear that we could not live without each other. We never dated each other. He told me on the last day of school how he felt about me."

However, Bhagyashree’s family were against the relationship. Both even broke up for the sake of the family. The actress said, “We were in college, but hardly used to meet or talk on the phone. For my parents’ sake, we broke up and he went to study in the US while I signed Maine Pyar Kiya." However, she said that she was sure that their paths would cross again.

After the success of Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree tried to persuade her parents again about her love for the Himalayas but they declined. Finally, once Himalaya came back to India, Bhagyashree decided to elope with him. She called Himalaya and told him that she was leaving the Royal palace and if he loved her, he should come to pick her up in 15 minutes. The couple married in a temple in the presence of Himalaya’s parents, Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya and some close friends.

The couple has two children, a son Abhimany Dassani, who has acted in two films, and a daughter, Avantika Dassani.

