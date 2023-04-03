When Makers Of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Pulled An April Fool Prank On Contestants

We recently had April Fool’s day, an occasion for people to play harmless pranks on each other, all in good faith. We have all been fooled or made a fool of someone at least once in our lives on April 1. But did you know that the makers of Bigg Boss Marathi also played an April Fool prank on the contestants once? It happened during season 4 of the reality show and actor Kiran Mane had been an integral part of it. Kiran Mane recently shared a video of the prank and explained what had happened.

Bigg Boss is notorious for its quarrels and fights and Bigg Boss Marathi 4 was no different. The housemates had split themselves into two factions, who were always at loggerheads with each other. One faction consistently kept nominating Kiran Mane to be evicted from the house.

Then one day, Bigg Boss announced that Kiran Mane had been evicted and he left the house, leaving the opposing faction elated. However, they were unaware that Bigg Boss was actually playing an April Fool’s prank on them and had instead kept Kiran in a separate private room, away from the others. And suddenly, on April 1, Kiran made a grand re-entry inside the house. While his friends were delighted to see him, the faces of his opponents were worth watching in the video shared by Kiran Mane. Kiran named contestants Apoorva, Akshay and Snehalta and said they had thought that he had left the house for good.

Kiran Mane is seen entering the house again with the song Main Hoon Don playing while the faces of his opponents are shown with the song April Fool Banaya playing in the background.

Mane was fond of acting and drama from his childhood and then after completing his education he started a shop called Kiran Automotive. Those were the days of struggle in his life. He reportedly came across an article about an acting workshop and decided to join, a decision that changed his life.

