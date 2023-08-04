When Makers Of Padmaavat Spent Rs 12 Crore On This Song

Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and written by Prakash Kapadia, was released in 2018. It starred Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor as the main leads. The film faced numerous controversies and backlash from several communities and groups, but it still managed to become one of the highest-grossing movies of the year.

The actors gained fame and recognition after the film’s release, and it reportedly received nominations for 63 awards. In recent times, film producers have been seen investing large sums of money in films and songs. Padmaavat is also one of the highest-budget films and it made history by spending Rs 12 crore on one song in the film.

The song Ghoomar in the film was made with a budget of Rs 12 crore, and Deepika was seen wearing jewellery weighing around 20 kg and a lehenga weighing around 30 kg. Her lehenga was made with silver and gold, and reportedly, around 400 kg of gold was used for the ornaments of the background dancers.

Prior to Deepika Padukone, in Devdas, Madhuri Dixit also wore a lehenga weighing around 30 kg for the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe. According to reports, Deepika twirled about 66 times while wearing the heavy lehenga.

Shahid Kapoor portrayed the character of Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh played Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. Both actors received praise and recognition for their performances. Following the film, Shahid Kapoor bagged superhit films. His character in Padmaavat was immensely praised by the critics, and the film raised expectations for his future projects.

In an interview, Deepika Padukone said earlier, “It has been one of the most difficult song sequences that Sanjay sir and I have shot for. The shooting of the film began with this song, and I will never forget that day."

Padmaavat is a fictional story set in the 13th century of medieval India. It revolves around Padmavati, who falls in love with the King of Chittor and lives happily, but faces an unfortunate event when ambitious Sultan Alauddin Khilji becomes obsessed with her beauty and prepares to attack Chittorgarh.