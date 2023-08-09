When Mammootty Risked It All To Improvise In 1989 Film Mrigaya

South superstar Mammootty is in the news for his upcoming untitled horror film, which will be directed by Rahul Sadasivan. In his long career, Mammootty has left the audience enthralled many times with his films. One such example is the film Mrigaya. This film hit the big screens on December 23, 1989. It remains one of Mammootty’s most loved films to date. It is also remembered for an improvisation done by Mammootty after he felt that his character had become too mundane. He had picked up an idea after director IV Sasi and the writer AK Lohithadas couldn’t come up with any innovative concept. Mammootty had spotted an actor wearing a military green uniform and having blackened teeth.

That actor was one of the locals who had formed a crowd to watch the shooting of Mrigaya. Mammootty stumbled upon an idea after witnessing this look and immediately called his make-up man. Mammootty asked the make-up artist whether he could come up with the same look. The artist was more than happy, hugged him, and left no stone unturned to give him that look.

The production company KRG Enterprises was not happy with the look, but Mammootty managed to convince them as well. Mammootty said that if Mrigaya doesn’t work at the box office, he will act in the next film produced by KRG Enterprises for free. The production company agreed and the risk taken by Mammootty paid off. He won the Kerala Film Critics Association Awards and the Kerala State Film Awards as well for his acting in this film.

Mrigaya revolves around a remote village in Kerala that hires a hunter Varunni (Mammootty) to kill a ferocious leopard. He accidentally kills a villager due to an altercation over a girl and in remorse, supports the grieving family. Mrigaya boasted a stellar cast comprising Paravoor Bharathan, Sunitha, Jagannatha Varma, and Lalu Alex.

Mammootty is set to play the titular role in his upcoming film Bilal, directed by Amal Neerad. This film is expected to release on August 22, 2024.