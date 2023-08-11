When Manoj Bajpayee Broke Satya Actor’s Nose In An Intense Scene

Released in 1998, the Bollywood movie Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, continues to be remembered as a pivotal moment in Indian cinema. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the film not only introduced audiences to a gripping narrative but also showcased the brilliant direction of Ram Gopal Varma. Most notably, it served as a launching pad for Manoj Bajpayee’s exceptional acting prowess.

Satya was more than just a commercial hit; it was a game changer that elevated both its star cast and the director’s reputation. Manoj Bajpayee’s portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre, a gangster with depth and relatability, left an indelible mark on the audience. A recent revelation from his co-star, J.D Chakravarthy, sheds light on a shocking incident behind the scenes.

J.D. Chakravarthy, who played the titular role of Satya in the film and also assisted director Ram Gopal Varma, shared a startling anecdote in an interview with Film Companion. Recalling a fight scene with Manoj Bajpayee, he unveiled a surprising consequence. J.D. Chakravarthy’s sister had often commented on his sharp nose. Yet, during a fight scene with Manoj Bajpayee’s character, Bhiku Mhatre, his nose was left crooked.

Detailing the incident, J.D. Chakravarthy explained that during a fight sequence set inside a jail, a remarkable clash between their characters took place. If one looks closely, it appears that the intensity of the Veer Zaara actor’s blows was greater. Despite having planned the choreography meticulously, Chakravarthy revealed that Manoj Bajpayee’s hits were delivered with such force that blood began to flow from his nose.

The actor revealed, “I am not joking. You may find it strange, but after that incident, I shot all the action scenes with Manoj Bajpayee wearing a cricket guard, because shooting with him was quite intense." This unexpected experience led to the implementation of protective measures to ensure the safety of both actors during action-packed scenes.

Satya boasted an ensemble cast, including Urmila Matondkar, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Shefali Shah, Manoj Pahwa, and Aditya Srivastava. Made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore, the film surpassed expectations by raking in a whopping Rs 15 crore at the box office.