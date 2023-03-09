When Min Yoongi Said BTS' Eldest Member Jin Will Be 'An Ideal Husband'

While the members of the ARMY are busy whipping out marriage proposals for Min Yoongi, A.K.A. Suga, the rapper to the iconic K-Pop boyband BTS already once revealed who he thought the ideal husband would be. Back when the global sensations were new to the industry, in 2013, the rapper mentioned that he thinks Kim Seokjin, A.K.A. Jin, is the ideal husband. In an old interview with Cuvism Magazine, the group was asked “Do you all have something you’re in charge of in the dorm?” To this, the leader of the group Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, mentioned that he is the member in charge of breaking things. Fans who have followed the K-Pop group for a long time find that this is no surprise. For there is a reason the leader has been dubbed as the God of Destruction.

Min Yoongi shared that he is the member in charge of fixing things that his dongsaeng has broken. The list includes everything from light bulbs to even the toilet. I’m in charge of fixing the things that Rap Monster breaks. I change the lightbulbs, fix the toilet, or re-attach doorknobs…I do a lot of that kind of stuff," Suga said.

Jin went on to add that he was in charge of the kitchen. He said, “When we come back from grocery shopping, the members just dump the stuff we bought anywhere and don’t put it in the fridge. So I put all the food in the fridge and throw out old food.”

BTS star Suga could not hold himself back from praising his hyung when he called him “a family man” and “an ideal husband.”

Who would have thought that the rapper himself would end up becoming the subject of millions of marriage proposals, even from his own bandmates? As Suga appeared on Weverse for the customary birthday celebrations with the members of the ARMY, the vocalists of BTS Jeon Jungkook and Park Jimin alongside rapper Jung Hoseok, A.K.A. J-Hope jumped on the ‘Min Yoongi marry me’ bandwagon. The oldest rapper of the group also melted ARMY's hearts as he sang and played on his guitar It's Not Love if It Hurts Too Much by Kim Kwang Seok. He also showed off an adorable cat balloon that put a huge smile on the viewers’ faces.

The BTS star also celebrated his birthday with a generous donation to aid Turkey and Syria’s earthquake relief efforts. According to Soompi, the NGO Save the Children shared that Suga has donated 100 million won (over Rs 62 lakh) for emergency relief in the two countries.

