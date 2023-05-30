When Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sat On The Floor, Enjoyed A Meal With Her Mom

Even after almost two decades, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to rule the hearts of millions of people. The former Miss World began her acting career in 1997 with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil drama Iruvar, and the stunner has never looked back. In today’s episode of Throwback Tuesday, we bring to you an old picture of the diva. This photograph of the actress keeps on resurfacing on the internet.

In the pictures, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing her Miss World crown as she sits on the floor and enjoys a meal with her mother by her side. For those who do not know, this photo was clicked when the actress was named Miss World’s first runner-up back in 1994. The photo went viral at the time, with people appreciating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s down-to-earth demeanour.

Aishwarya Rai was just 21 years old when she contested in the Miss India pageant and finished as the first runner-up. She was also chosen to represent India in the renowned Miss World 1994 pageant. Her captivating beauty and unmatched elegance left the audience impressed. However, it was her final answer in the competition which ensured her victory.

Back in 1994, she further became the first runner-up in the Miss India competition. She was defeated by the first Miss Universe from India, Sushmita Sen. Aside from her flawless skin, and captivating eyes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also known for her great sense of style and fashion choices, which makes her a true inspiration for fashion mongers across the world. From traditional attires such as saree or salwar suits to Western outfits, the stunner carries everything with utmost perfection.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s upcoming movies

Now talking about her professional commitments, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen in the highly-appreciated sequel of her project Ponniyin Selvan. Made under the direction of Mani Ratnam, the star-studded magnum opus shared the story of the Chola dynasty. Both instalments of the franchise performed exceedingly well at the box office.