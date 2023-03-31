When Mithun Chakraborty's Pyar Jhukta Nahin Couldn't Get A Release Date For 2 Years

Mithun Chakraborty has attained recognition as the star of the masses. According to fans, he is an actor par excellence and also attained the title of ‘Disco King’ at one point in his career. Followers were perplexed when one of his films Pyar Jhukta Nahin couldn’t be released at the box office for 2 years. The reason for this delay was that distributors were not ready for the film’s marketing. This is because, before Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Mithun attained popularity by essaying key roles in only action entertainers. The film’s genre, a romantic drama, was completely different from the earlier films in which Mithun acted. According to the reports, distributors feared that Pyar Jhukta Nahin would not be able to perform well.

Distributors felt that the audience was not going to accept Mithun as an entirely new character. KC Bokadia, the producer of this film, was at his wit’s end and couldn’t think of a solution to this problem. Finally, with no help from anywhere, he decided to release this film himself. To much of his happiness, Pyar Jhukta Nahin earned favourable reviews from the audience and critics. A remake of the Pakistani film Aina, its director Vijay Sadanah, lead pair Mithun and Padmini Kolhapure and writer SH Bihari also achieved applause for the film.

According to the reports, Pyar Jhukta Nahin was a blockbuster at the box office. Made on a production budget of less than Rs 50 lakh, Pyar Jhukta Nahin earned Rs 4.5 crore. It emerged as the third highest-grossing movie of 1985. It was remade in Kannada (Nee Bareda Kadambari), Tamil (Naan Adimai Illai) and Telugu (Pachani Kapuram) as well. Many among the audience could feel connected to the storyline of this movie.

It narrated the storyline of Preeti (Padmini) daughter of Bhanupratap (Danny Denzongapa) and Kamini (Bindu Desai). She falls in love with a photographer Ajay (Mithun). Initially, their relationship is disapproved of by her parents due to Ajay’s low-paying job. After a lot of insistence from Preeti, they finally agree but leave no stone unturned to create trouble in their life. Apart from the storyline, the songs from this film were also liked by the audience.

