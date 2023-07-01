When Mohammed Rafi Cried While Singing This Song From Neel Kamal

No discussion about top playback singers in the country is complete without the mention of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. The iconic singer has sung for every genre, right from slow romantic numbers like Tumne Mujhe Dekha Hokar Meherban and peppy dance numbers like Jiya Ho Jiya Ho and Chaahein Koi Mujhe Junglee Kahe. Mohammed Rafi breathed life into the songs he sang and hence it was not difficult to believe that he could get a bit overwhelmed while singing. Something similar did happen to him while singing a song for the film Neel Kamal (1968) when he could not hold back his tears.

This romantic film, which was released in 1968, was well-liked by the audience. Both the narrative and the music were unique. One song from this movie has remained a significant part of our lives even after 55 years. Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja, a song that is frequently played at weddings during the departure of the bride to her in-laws’, has been an important part of our culture.

While this song can move anyone to tears, an interesting trivia related to the song is that Mohammed Rafi himself shed tears during the recording of the song. The explanation for this was provided in an interview with Javed Akhtar. “For the singer, this song was genuinely real at its core. This is because Rafi Sa’ab’s daughter had then been married off before he arrived to sing this song. He was sobbing at the microphone. Things that originate from the heart have a significant impact."

Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja was composed by Ravi with lyrics written by Sahir Ludhianvi. Ram Maheshwari directed the movie, Neel Kamal. The film’s lead actors included Raaj Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Manoj Kumar, and Balraj Sahni. This song was picturised on Balraj Sahni and Waheeda Rehman.