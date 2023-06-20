When Mohanlal's Marakkar Became 1st Indian Movie To Mint Rs 100 Crore Before Release

The landscape of Indian cinema has been changing rapidly. It is no longer dominated just by Bollywood. With the rise of the South Indian film industry on a larger level, films are being made for the whole of India. Films like the Baahubali franchise, KGF franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, etc, were all released on a pan-India level and received a great response from every part of the country.

These South Indian films have also represented the country on a global level, as SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for the popular song Naatu Naatu in the Best Song category. The whole nation celebrated their victory and it was a proud moment for everyone.

Due to the craze for these films, fans are also flocking to the theatres in large numbers to get a glimpse of their favourite stars on the first day of release. A similar situation happened when a film broke records even before releasing in theatres.

South actor Mohanlal’s 2021 film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, broke records and became the first Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore before its release. According to reports, it was released on 4,100 screens and minted Rs 100 crore through bookings.

The film was an Indian historical drama and was helmed by Priyadarshan. It starred Mohanlal in the titular role and had an ensemble cast of Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Ashok Selvan, Prabhu, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Hareesh Peradi, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The music for the film was composed by Rahul Raj and Ankit Suri, while cinematography was handled by S Thirunavukarasu. The film was released in December 2021 after facing multiple delays due to COVID-19.

Mohanlal was last seen in the mystery thriller film Alone. It was directed by Shaji Kailas and was produced and distributed by Antony Perumbavoor. The film received mixed reviews from critics. Currently, the superstar has some exciting projects in his pipeline like Ram: Part 1, Malaikottai Vaaliban and Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, all expected to release in 2023.