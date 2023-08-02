When Moushumi Chatterjee And Rekha Had A Fight Over A Movie Poster

Over the years, Bollywood has seen a lot of catfights between actresses, be it a direct attack on each other or an indirect indication of the rift. While some of them reconciled but a few of them remained sour and their animosity has been some of the biggest catfights of showbiz. Let’s look back when Moushumi Chatterjee had a heated fight with Rekha.

Rekha who made her debut with the 1969 Kannada film, Operation Jackpot Nalli CID 999, is considered one of the most beautiful actresses in Indian cinema. Along with her evergreen charm and ageless beauty, she has been wowed with her acting mettle and dancing skills. Apart from this, Rekha has been into several controversies over the years from her marriage to her affairs. But once, it was on the professional level when Rekha Moushumi Chatterjee was the parallel lead in the 1978 film Bhola Bhala with Rajesh Khanna.

According to reports, it was found that two actresses were arguing during the shoot of the film after the poster of the film was released. It is reported that makers kept Rekha’s before Moushumi Chatterjee’s on the poster. This angered the latter and had a heated conversation with Rekha. She even reportedly pressurised the makers to change it but it didn’t happen. Chatterjee then went on vented her anger in front of the media.

Apart from this, when Rekha was at the top of her career, she was linked with Amitabh Bachchan. It is reported that the two fell in love with each other during the shooting of a film. Amitabh Bachchan, however, was married to Jaya Bachchan at that time and when the rumours about their alleged affair surfaced, Jaya Bachchan was angered with the situation. When she went to the sets of their film, she saw the two actors sitting together in a corner and the Sholay actress had a huge fight with Rekha.