When Nagarjuna's Son Naga Chaitanya Spoke About His Equation With Tabu: 'I Have A Lot of Bonding...'

Apart from being a successful actress in the Hindi film industry, Tabu has also acted in several Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films including Ninne Pelladatha, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Pandurangadu. Besides her profesional work, her personal life and alleged affairs with Nagarjuna have also repeatedly made headlines.

If rumours are anything to go by, Tabu was reportedly in love with South star Nagarjuna for 10 years. This was at a time when the actor was already married. Reportedly, the two actors lived together but never tied the knot.

However, Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya was once asked about his ‘bonding’ with celebrties from Bollywood, when he named Tabu. “Bonded? Not much. Of course, maximum bonding is with Aamir sir. Tabu, a lot of bonding with her," Chay told Bollywood Bubble in 2022 while promoting Laal Singh Chaddha.

It should also be noted that Tabu has always denied her affair with the Criminal actor. On an episode of Koffee with Karan, hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar, she mentioned the rumours have been constant since the actress was 16 years old. When KJo asked her if the rumours were true and if she was about to move to Hyderabad for him, she responded saying, “Not because of him. It is because I made a house for myself there and because I belong to Hyderabad.”

Tabu further added that the media wants to create an image of hers that no matter how many boyfriends come and go, she still loves Nagarjuna. She went on to call him “one of the closest people” in her life and mentioned that the actor is “very dear” to her.

While Tabu is single today, Nagarjuna is currently married to Amala Akkineni. They have a son - Akhil Akkineni. Prior to Amala, Nagarjuna was married to Lakshmi Daggubati with who he shares Naga Chaitanya.