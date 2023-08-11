When Namrata Shirodkar Revealed The Mahesh Babu Film She Dislikes

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar is known to express her opinions openly. In an interview a few months back, she opened up about Mahesh Babu’s films. If you are wondering whether there’s any movie of his that Namrata doesn’t particularly appreciate, then you will get your answer in this interview. Namrata mentioned Mahesh Babu’s 2006-film Sainikudu’s name in this regard. This film, directed by Gunasekhar, didn’t meet the expected reception. The movie revolves around students entering politics. Namrata Shirodkar didn’t mention any specific reason why she is not fond of Sainikudu.

Mahesh Babu has a massive fanbase in South. He’s a prominent actor in the Telugu film industry. He followed in his father superstar Krishna’s footsteps. Mahesh Babu has been enjoying a streak of successful movies ever since his debut. He tied the knot with Namrata Shirodkar after the duo fell in love on a film set. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s love story began on the sets of their 2000-film Vamsi. They managed to get the approval of their elders for their marriage. After marrying Mahesh Babu in 2005 Namrata chose to leave her acting career behind. She now balances her family responsibilities and business endeavours.

Despite his busy filming schedule, Mahesh Babu makes sure to dedicate time to be with Namrata, and their kids Gautham and Sithara.

In a recent interview, Namrata was questioned about the possibility of returning to acting. When asked if she would consider playing a role in one of Mahesh Babu’s films, she responded negatively, indicating that she wouldn’t take up such an opportunity.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Guntur Kaaram. On August 9, the film’s makers unveiled a special birthday poster for Mahesh Babu, along with a surprising announcement. The film’s release date has been moved up by one day. The movie is actively participating in the Sankranthi race, with its release now set for January 12, 2024. This news undoubtedly brings joy to Mahesh Babu’s fans. In the birthday-themed poster, Mahesh Babu, dressed in a lungi, is portrayed casually lighting a beedi, exuding both a cool and massy vibe. The next shooting schedule for this high-budget production, backed by S Radhakrishna of Haarika & Hassine Creations, is set to begin soon. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sreeleela as Mahesh Babu’s romantic interest, with S Thaman composing the music.